Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $473.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

