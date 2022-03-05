M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $920.00

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.34) and last traded at GBX 920 ($12.34), with a volume of 165270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($11.27).

The company has a market cap of £484.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 823.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 810.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £22,462.24 ($30,138.52).

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

