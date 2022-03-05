Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.19. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

