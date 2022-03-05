Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 3,585,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.53 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

