Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Maiden has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Maiden by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maiden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Maiden by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Maiden by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Maiden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

