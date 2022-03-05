Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Maiden has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
