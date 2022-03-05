ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to announce $5.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $21.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

