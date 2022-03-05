Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

