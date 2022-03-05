Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Announces Special Dividend of $1.00

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

MMI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

