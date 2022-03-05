Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.68.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Marine Petroleum Trust (Get Rating)
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
