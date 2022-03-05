Marks Wealth LLC Sells 57,308 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Marks Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,308 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 305,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264,473 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 1,190,662 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

