Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $52.01 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

State Auto Financial Profile (Get Rating)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.