Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at $520,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 805.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 253.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($131.49) to GBX 6,100 ($81.85) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($115.82) to GBX 6,527 ($87.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,738.57.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $6.07 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

