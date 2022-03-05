Marshall Wace LLP Has $366,000 Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in XPEL by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in XPEL by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 41,885 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday.

XPEL opened at $57.28 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $1,226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,400 shares of company stock worth $17,692,402. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

