Marshall Wace LLP Sells 12,685 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of AC Immune worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 634,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 107.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 287,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AC Immune by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in AC Immune by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 318,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

ACIU opened at $3.78 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $274.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

