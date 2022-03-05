Marshall Wace LLP Sells 43,808 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $852.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. B. Riley raised their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

