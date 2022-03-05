Marshall Wace LLP Takes $399,000 Position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 562.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

GMBL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

