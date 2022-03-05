Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

