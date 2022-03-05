Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $20.12. Materialise shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 5,194 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $951.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

