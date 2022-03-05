Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MSAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,489. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSAC. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $22,580,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 402,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 230,190 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

