MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of MEDNAX worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in MEDNAX by 149.3% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,757 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 74.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 9.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 147.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

