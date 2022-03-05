Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $325.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $200.06 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

