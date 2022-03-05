Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.06 ($11.30).

Several brokerages have recently commented on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.46) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.79) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ETR:B4B3 opened at €7.90 ($8.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.91. Metro has a 12-month low of €9.40 ($10.56) and a 12-month high of €12.30 ($13.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and a PE ratio of 71.17.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

