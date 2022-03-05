Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $120.50 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 6.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $120,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.98. 6,804,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,326. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.