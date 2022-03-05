Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 4,848 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gogo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,465,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $16.39 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

