Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAH opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.27. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

