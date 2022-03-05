Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,562,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.27. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

