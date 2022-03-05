Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $964.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.