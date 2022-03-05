Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $265,000 Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GoPro were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in GoPro by 63.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GoPro by 332.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 in the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

