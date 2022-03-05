Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,279 shares of company stock worth $2,870,801. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

