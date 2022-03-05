Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Universal were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Universal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Universal by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UVV opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

