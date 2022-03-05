Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,500. 52.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

