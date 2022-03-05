MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Shares Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. 2,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

