Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $106.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.