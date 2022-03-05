Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Alarm.com worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,095. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

