Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 4,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 28,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MIRO)
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miromatrix Medical (MIRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.