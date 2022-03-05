Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 4,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 28,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.