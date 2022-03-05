Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $23.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCW stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

