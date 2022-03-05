Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 102.7% in February

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the January 31st total of 907,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 805,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MFG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 724,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,552. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

