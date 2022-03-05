Mizuho Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $103.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Shares of THC opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,048 shares of company stock worth $7,167,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

