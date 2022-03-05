MML Investors Services LLC Buys 313 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics.

