MML Investors Services LLC Buys 9,772 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,936,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,728,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after buying an additional 2,869,280 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,261,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after buying an additional 1,088,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

