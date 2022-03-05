MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $150.15 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $3,922,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $3,378,777.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,716 shares of company stock valued at $59,881,900. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

