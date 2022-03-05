MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

FNB opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

