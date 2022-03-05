MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 106.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SMDV stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

