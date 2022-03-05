Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

