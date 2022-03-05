Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in February

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.7 days.
Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $32.00.
Molecular Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
