Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
MONDY stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mondi has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $59.24.
Get Rating)
Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondi (MONDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.