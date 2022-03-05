Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MONDY stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mondi has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

