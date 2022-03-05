Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MNXBF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Monex Group has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29.
Monex Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
