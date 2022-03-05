Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MNXBF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Monex Group has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Monex Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

