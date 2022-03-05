Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MNXBF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Monex Group has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Monex Group Company Profile

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

