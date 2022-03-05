Monica L. Greenberg Sells 3,247 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in LivePerson by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.