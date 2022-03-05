Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.
MRCC stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $234.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $11.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.