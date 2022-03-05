Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

MRCC stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $234.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

