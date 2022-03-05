Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 182,129 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,913,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,065,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.